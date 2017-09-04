Colts G.M. makes it official: Andrew Luck won’t play this week

AP

It seemed apparent, considering he hasn’t practiced with his teammates since shoulder surgery.

But Colts General Manager Chris Ballard made it official this morning — quarterback Andrew Luck won’t play this week against the Rams.

“He’s a competitor,” Ballard said, via Stephen Holder of the Indianapolis Star. “You’ve been around Andrew… Mentally, he’s in the best place he’s been.”

Of course, that leaves the physical part, and it’s clear Luck’s not in the best place he’s been in that regard.

Ballard said that Scott Tolzien would start this week against the Rams, emphasizing that their trade for Jacoby Brissett was a long-term consideration.