Cowboys and Zack Martin put contract talks on hold

Getty Images

Within the last week, the Cowboys were hopeful of signing All-Pro guard Zack Martin to a long-term extension. That apparently won’t be happening.

According to Todd Archer of ESPN.com, Martin and the team have put contract talks on hold until the end of the season.

The Cowboys still hold the fifth-year option for his rookie deal which will cover 2018, so they have another offseason to get something done. But Martin’s probably not going to get cheaper.

With the bar for premium guard contracts set with the five-year, $60 million deal signed by Kevin Zeitler this offseason, Martin’s going to get rich whenever he signs a new deal.