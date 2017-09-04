Cowboys put Rico Gathers on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Cowboys cleared a roster spot Monday, by placing tight end Rico Gathers on injured reserve.

Gathers has been in the concussion protocol, and he can now begin practicing again in six weeks if the Cowboys choose to use a designated for return spot on him.

Gathers has been in the protocol since taking a helmet-to-helmet shot during practice on Aug. 15, but prior to that was having a good training camp. He caught touchdowns in the first two preseason games.

The former Baylor basketball player spent last year on the practice squad.