Cowboys will bring back Kellen Moore

Getty Images

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones confirmed Kellen Moore will return to the team. The Cowboys cut the backup quarterback on Saturday, keeping undrafted rookie Cooper Rush instead.

Dallas did not add a quarterback to its practice squad, a good sign Moore was returning, because it leaves Dak Prescott and Rush as the team’s only quarterbacks.

The Cowboys needed the roster spot for tight end Rico Gathers, who they placed on injured reserve Monday, so expect Moore to take Gathers’ spot.

“Yes, I think we’ll be seeing Kellen back with us as we move forward and will be involved,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. “We felt obviously with him being a vested veteran that we could maybe get him back through the waivers. We’ll see what’s out there, but certainly Cooper [Rush] deserved to earn a roster spot on this team. And we certainly feel very good about him moving forward. We think he’s got a bright future with the Cowboys and also respect Kellen and what he brings to the table as well. So, I think we’ve got a good situation there. Right now, our goal is to put Kellen back on the roster once we finish making these roster moves.”