Dolphins put Ted Larsen on IR; Anthony Steen likely left guard

The Dolphins kept guard Ted Larsen on their initial 53-man roster Saturday, but they knew that he wouldn’t remain there into the regular season.

Larsen suffered a biceps injury that will keep him out for an extended period this year, although the hope is that he’ll return before the season is over. That hope meant that they had to wait to put him on injured reserve until after the cut to 53 so that he’d be eligible to come back.

The team has now moved Larsen off the active roster. Offensive lineman Sam Young has returned after being released over the weekend.

Larsen was slated to be the team’s starting left guard, so the final weeks of the summer saw a competition to replace him. Coach Adam Gase said in Monday’s press conference that Anthony Steen will likely be the starter come Sunday, assuming that’s when they play the game.

Hurricane Irma could hit Florida on Sunday, so the Dolphins, the Buccaneers and the NFL are considering contingency plans that could lead the game to be moved.