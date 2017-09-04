Doug Pederson: Eagles will determine running back rotation one week at a time

Getty Images

Don’t expect any one running back to carry the load in Philadelphia this season.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson said today that he won’t have one featured back as his full-time starter this year. Instead, he’ll rotate things from one game to the next, playing the players who match up best with that week’s opponent.

Pederson also said the Eagles would have no more than four running backs active on game days, meaning at least one of the five backs on the 53-man roster will sit out.

LeGarrette Blount and Darren Sproles appear to be a lock to be active each week. Second-year player Wendell Smallwood, rookie fourth-round pick Donnel Pumphrey and undrafted rookie Corey Clement are the other three running backs on the roster.