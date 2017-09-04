Duane Brown says he will end his holdout, but doesn’t say when

Getty Images

Texans offensive tackle Duane Brown is still holding out, with the team’s regular-season opener just six days away. And he’s not ready to commit to a return date.

Brown told reporters at a Hurricane Harvey relief event today that he’ll play this season, but he wouldn’t say when he’ll play.

“I’m definitely playing football this year,” Brown said.

When asked when he’ll play, Brown answered, “I don’t know. We’ll see.”

Brown said he would like to be with his teammates but he’d also like to get a better contract than the $7 million base salary he’s set to make this season on his current contract.

“It’s tough,” he said. “That’s what I love to do. Those are my brothers. So it’s tough, but like I said I’m not getting into it too much.”

Brown also said he’ll be ready to play as soon as he reports.

“I’m always in shape. I’m in shape year round, 24/7, 365, so I’m just working out, doing what I do and when I’m out there I’ll handle business,” Brown said.

Brown will lose $411,000 in salary for each week he’s absent. Under the Joey Galloway rule, Brown could skip as many as eight weeks before he has to report in order to get credit for a contract year. So while Brown has now confirmed publicly that he’s not going to sit out the entire year, it’s possible the Texans won’t see Brown until Week Nine.