Falcons release Ra’Shede Hageman

Posted by Mike Florio on September 4, 2017, 9:49 AM EDT
Getty Images

Two days after the league placed Falcons defensive tackle Ra'Shede Hageman on the Commissioner’s Exempt list, the Falcons have placed Hageman on waivers.

The team announced the decision to move on from the 2014 second-round pick on Monday morning.

“The organizational decision to move forward without Hageman was made by the Falcons after a thorough investigative process by local authorities,” the team said.

Surely, the prospect of paying Hageman while the league determines whether and to what extent he’ll be suspended without pay was a factor, too. That’s one of the unfortunate realities of the league’s fairly new habit of placing certain players on paid leave while they deal with criminal charges and/or await formal discipline from the league office. If the player isn’t deemed to be worth an indefinite period of money for nothing, the team will cut the cord.

Hageman’s status makes it unlikely anyone will claim him on waivers. Why pay him $19,500 per week while the league determines on the number of weeks he’ll miss after that?

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Falcons release Ra’Shede Hageman

  1. Not that anyone in Dallas cares, but is Atlanta demonstrating how it should be done across the board?

    Super Bowl appearance
    Superior stadium
    An owner with class
    Cutting their domestic violence offenders quickly

    I’m sure I’m missing something else here

  2. Not that Falcant fans are smart enough to realize, but the Commish’s exempt list means they would be paying him not to play, while the Cowboys will pay Zeke TO play this year. Also, Zeke is a marquee player, while Hageman is a scrub.

    Worst loss in SB history
    Can’t open the roof on the toilet dome
    A ringless owner
    Cuts scrubs quickly
    Did I miss something?….Oh yeah 28-3

  3. @cobrala2
    Not that anyone in Dallas cares, but is Atlanta demonstrating how it should be done across the board?

    Super Bowl appearance
    Superior stadium
    An owner with class
    Cutting their domestic violence offenders quickly

    I’m sure I’m missing something else here
    ————————————————————
    Yeah, 1) Hageman was charged, Elliott was not. Big difference if you’ve been following the story, but apparently haven’t.
    2) Hageman is not a star player for the Falcons, he’s a rotational player that occasionally made a play. Do you think the Falcons
    make the same move if it was Matt Ryan, Julio Jones, or Devonta Freeman ? Don’t kid yourself that would if it was one of their star players.
    Hageman was replaceable in their minds.

Leave a Reply