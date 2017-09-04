Giants WR Brandon Marshall good to go for season opener

Getty Images

Giants receiver Brandon Marshall is healthy and ready to go against the Cowboys in the season opener Sunday.

Marshall injured his shoulder two weeks ago. He returned to practice last week.

On Monday, Marshall spoke for the first time since his injury, though he wouldn’t talk about the injury specifically.

“I’ll be out there,” Marshall said, via ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. “I feel good. Other than the hit I took out there in Cleveland, the body feels amazing. This is probably the only camp that I had that I really didn’t have anything. That is kind of encouraging being 33 and trying to be aware of where I’m at and keep track and be mindful so I know how to treat it.

“I feel amazing.”

Odell Beckham missed practice Monday, and his status for Sunday’s game remains unknown, but the Giants know they will have Marshall in the lineup. Marshall, though, wouldn’t allow that he is 100 percent.

“Everything can affect us,” Marshall said. “You never know. I’m not perfect but I feel great, and there is nothing that should hold me back. I should be able to do anything.”