Hue Jackson on latest roster moves: Our only agenda is winning

AP

The Browns parted ways with cornerback Joe Haden and offensive lineman John Greco over the weekend and the departure of two more veterans leaves the team with the youngest roster in the league.

Those moves join the team’s recent habit of collecting draft picks anywhere they can find them to play into a notion that the Browns are putting player development ahead of winning in the short term. Coach Hue Jackson acknowledges that the team has worked to change over the roster, but says there is not “any other agenda” than winning as he starts his second year on the sideline.

“This is always about winning,” Jackson said, via ESPN.com. “I don’t know any other way to do it. I think our players see it that way, too. We come out here every day and go into these meetings with one thing in mind: Let’s win and let’s find a way to win. That is not going to change. I understand where you are coming from and what it looks like, but I think every day everything we do is built toward winning.”

Neither Haden nor Greco nor any of the other veterans who have left Cleveland in the last two years were able to do much to help the team win during their time in Cleveland, so it’s hard to find much fault in trying to find players who will change that. Jackson believes the positive change is “happening pretty fast” and the coming months will show whether that will be reflected in the standings.