It’s a Labor Day edition of PFT Live

I often say that what I do isn’t really work. I often prove that by working on what otherwise would be a day to not work.

It’s Labor Day. A company holiday for NBC Sports Radio. But every day is a holiday when all you do is think and write and talk about football. So I said screw the holiday, let’s do the show. (And then the alarm went off this morning at 5:30 a.m. and I asked myself why did I say screw the holiday?)

It’s a radio-only version of the program, with visits from guys I know well enough to impose upon to call in on a holiday: Paul Allen of KFAN and Tom Curran of CSN New England.

We’ll have all the latest from a wacky weekend of NFL transactions, the latest information about the Ezekiel Elliott case as it heads toward court on Tuesday, and maybe even a little college football talk after the guys who don’t get paid to play earned their money and then some on the weekend the NFL permanent vacated a generation ago.

