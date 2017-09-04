It’s the first injury report of 2017

Getty Images

Teams have no obligation to report injuries throughout the offseason, training camp, or the preseason. The first injury report of the season comes on the Monday of Week One, and this year it applies to the season-opening game between the Chiefs and Patriots.

For the Chiefs, tight end Travis Kelce (calf), safety Ron Parker (ankle), linebacker Reggie Ragland (knee), and guard Parker Ehringer (knee) were limited participants in Monday’s practice. Defensive tackle Bennie Logan (knee), cornerback Terrance Mitchell (hamstring), and kicker Cairo Santos (right groin) fully participated.

For the Patriots, tackle Cameron Fleming (knee) and defensive tackle Vincent Valentine (knee) did not participate in practice on Monday. Limited participants were receiver Malcolm Mitchell (knee), receiver Matthew Slater (hamstring), linebacker Harvey Langi (concussion), safety Nate Ebner (shoulder), and defensive tackle Adam Butler (knee).

The biggest injury issues for both teams — Chiefs running back Spencer Ware and Patriots receiver Julian Edelman — already have been resolved, with both players gone for the year due to knee injuries.