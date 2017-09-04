Jermaine Kearse focused on learning playbook, not change in circumstances

AP

If prognosticators are correct, wide receiver Jermaine Kearse left a team that will return to the playoffs for one that will challenge for the worst record in the league when he was traded from the Seahawks to the Jets.

Kearse said that change in circumstances doesn’t have a prominent place in his mind after starting work with the Jets on Monday.

“I mean, I’m not here to compare Seattle to the Jets,” Kearse said, via NorthJersey.com. “I’m here to work and do whatever I can to help this team win football games. And that’s all I’m focused on.”

Kearse said that learning the new offense on the fly “has its challenges,” but the Jets have talked up his leadership as a way he can impact the team while picking up the nuances of the scheme. Kearse certainly has a big edge in experience over his fellow wideouts.

Robby Anderson and Charone Peake are the only ones that have caught passes in the regular season and Kearse has more than doubled their production by himself. That may not be a path to great team success, but Kearse should get plenty of opportunities to catch the ball before and after he’s totally up to speed on the offense.