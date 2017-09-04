Jets place Lorenzo Mauldin on injured reserve

Getty Images

Jets linebacker Lorenzo Mauldin didn’t play in any of the team’s four preseason games due to a back injury.

He’ll miss at least the first eight weeks of the regular season for the same reason. The Jets announced on Monday that Mauldin has been placed on injured reserve and will have to miss the first half of the year before he’ll be eligible to return.

Mauldin, a 2015 third-round pick, could have picked up a starting job with a healthy summer, but his injury opens time off the edge for Jordan Jenkins, Dylan Donahue and Josh Martin. Recent acquisition Kony Ealy could factor in as a pass rusher as well.

Linebacker Bruce Carter returned to the team after being cut on Saturday to fill the roster spot. The Jets also announced that defensive lineman Patrick Gamble, offensive lineman Geoff Gray, wide receiver JoJo Natson and cornerback Terrell Sinkfield signed on to their practice squad.