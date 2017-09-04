Le’Veon Bell “a little winded” in practice, but says he’s ready for full load

AP

Running back Le'Veon Bell practiced with the Steelers on Monday for the first time since January and the layoff had one immediate effect on him.

Bell said, via Aditi Kinhabwala of NFL Media, that he felt “a little winded” after his first time back on the field since signing his franchise tender. That’s not something Bell sees as an impediment to returning to his usual role as a workhorse in the Steelers offense, however.

Bell said that he feels fresh after his extended layoff and that he’s ready for as much work as the Steelers want to throw his way.

“I want as many carries as I need to get for us to win games,” Bell said.

The Steelers have a two-week roster exemption for Bell, but they probably won’t need it if they share the back’s feeling that he’s ready for his usual role.