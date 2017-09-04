Maurice Canady to IR, Ravens bring back Chris Matthews

Getty Images

Cornerback Maurice Canady was one of several Ravens players to go down with significant injuries over the course of the offseason, but he’s different from many of his peers in that he’ll have a chance to return to action this season.

Canady hurt his knee in one of the first training camp practices and has now been placed on injured reserve. The Ravens waited until Monday in order to keep open the option for a return after at least eight weeks on the shelf.

The Ravens lost Tavon Young for the season to a knee injury and placed Brandon Boykin on season-ending injured reserve on Saturday, leaving Jimmy Smith, Brandon Carr, Marlon Humphrey, Sheldon Price and Jaylen Hill at corner heading into Week One.

Baltimore filled Canady’s roster spot by re-signing wide receiver Chris Matthews. Matthews was cut on Saturday with plans to bring him back once Canady could be stowed away. Matthews, who spent last season on injured reserve, had nine catches for 97 yards and a touchdown in four game for the Ravens in 2015.