Monday morning one-liners

A strong preseason finale helped DE Ian Seau land on the Bills practice squad.

Will the Dolphins consider adding G Alex Boone?

Said TE Jacob Hollister of waiting to find out if he made the Patriots, “It was just craziness. Really excited, worked my butt off with my teammates. Such a blessing to be a part of this organization.”

Predicting when the Jets will turn to QB Christian Hackenberg.

Cut players returned to the Ravens practice squad.

Ken Avery and Al Beauchamp have remained close since playing together with the Bengals.

Five new additions kept the Browns roster churning.

The Steelers put their practice squad together.

Texans special teamer Brian Peters was forced out of his house due to flooding.

Seven players joined the Colts practice squad.

Life on the 53-man roster was brief for five Jaguars.

The Titans highlighted the Hurricane Harvey relief work being done by Debbie Phillips, the widow of former Oilers coach Bum Phillips.

Broncos G.M. John Elway knows going with younger players makes for difficult decisions.

Said Chiefs LB Derrick Johnson of last year’s loss to the Patriots, “They made more plays than us. They did a good job executing their plays and we were a step slow.”

Question marks remain in the Raiders secondary.

CB Craig Mager made the Chargers Saturday and then lost his job on Sunday.

Sunday saw the Cowboys shake up a roster set on Saturday.

The Giants brought a fullback back to their offense by holding onto Shane Smith.

The Eagles hung onto some developmental players at the bottom of the roster.

Kendall Fuller and DeAngelo Hall were at the Redskins stadium to check out Virginia Tech on Sunday.

DE Roy Robertson-Harris‘ stock is rising with the Bears.

The Lions may still need help at defensive end.

Goals and expectations remain high for the Packers.

The Vikings got aggressive to land the practice squad they wanted.

Three former Falcons found new homes after getting cut on Saturday.

Identifying some concerns about the Panthers defense.

FB John Kuhn‘s departure from the Saints is expected to be a temporary one.

What does S T.J. Ward‘s signing mean to the Buccaneers?

The Cardinals currently have the oldest roster in the league.

Kyle Shanahan feels more comfortable after his first preseason as 49ers coach.

The Rams bolstered their lines on both sides of the ball with waiver claims.

Why didn’t the Seahawks keep WR Kasen Williams?