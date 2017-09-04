Odell Beckham rode bike while Giants practiced Monday

AP

The Giants will issue their first injury report of the 2017 season on Wednesday and wide receiver Odell Beckham‘s status will be the most anticipated piece of information in that release.

Beckham injured his ankle during the Giants’ second preseason game of the year and didn’t play in the final two games of the summer. He also didn’t make any appearances at practices, although he did warm up on the field before the Giants played the Patriots last Thursday.

The Giants practiced on Monday, but multiple reports from the team facility had Beckham riding a stationary bike on the side while his teammates were on the field. Beckham then went inside with members of the training staff for what was presumably a rehab session.

Linebacker Keenan Robinson, who suffered a concussion last month, was also working on the side during the session.