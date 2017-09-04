Officially retired, Anquan Boldin reportedly has lingering interest in the Patriots

September 4, 2017
Receiver Anquan Boldin abruptly retired last month. But it doesn’t necessarily mean he’s completely done with football.

Ben Volin of the Boston Globe reports that Boldin and the Patriots had mutual interest before he signed with the Bills — and that Boldin “remains intrigued” by the possibility of playing for the Patriots.

Because Boldin is on Buffalo’s reserve/retired list, it won’t be easy to get him to New England. The Bills would either have to release his rights or trade him.

Making Boldin’s intrigue even more intriguing is the fact that the Patriots lost their top slot receiver for the season 10 days ago. Boldin’s speciality is the slot.

That said, the Patriots need something more than a warm body to get banged around the middle of the field. They need someone who, as Tom Curran of CSN New England puts it, will share a brain with quarterback Tom Brady.

Boldin could eventually get there mentally, but first he’d have to get there physically. If he hadn’t signed with the Bills, he could get there immediately. That said, the Patriots have shown no interest in acquiring Boldin in the aftermath of the Julian Edelman injury.

The fact that Boldin has interest in the Patriots invites speculation as to what happened in Buffalo. Though the Bills strongly dispute the notion that the trade of receiver Sammy Watkins represents a throwing in of the towel on 2017, maybe Boldin reacted to the move by concluding that his chances of getting back to the playoffs were lower than he had expected them to be.

  1. “maybe Boldin reacted to the move by concluding that his chances of getting back to the playoffs were lower than he had expected them to be.”

    Why would he have had any expectations of going to the playoffs in Buffalo? 17 years and counting with a bullet towards 18.

    Players go to Buffalo to get paid, not get to the playoffs or get Super Bowl rings.

  4. Belichick had interest while in Arizona but Boldin always chased the money on bad teams…now he’s done and with regrets. Don’t feel bad one bit.

    I laugh when bad teams give players 5 yr/50-100+M contracts. Players don’t realize once you’ve been cut after coaches change less than 2 years in, the better deal overall would have been to go to the Patriots, Packers, Steelers, Seahawks, etc having taken less money but see the contract fully mature AND win games in a good environment.

  5. If he wanted to play for the Pats he should have signed with the Pats. With that kind of thinking, he’s almost certainly not smart enough to learn the Pats offense in time.

  8. He has an odd way of showing interest in the Pats.

    The best way to play for them is to actually sign with them

  9. Boldin is under contract with the Buffalo Bills and he retired because wanted to focus on his humanitarian efforts. If he is having a change of heart about football he can report to Orchard Park. If he has caught the disease know as Kevin Durant syndrome, and New England really wants him as their slot receiver – then they will have to give up a draft pick…

    solitude44 says:
    September 4, 2017 at 9:57 am
    Just proves all he wants it another ring.

    gonna need one to get “another”

    2012. Played for the Baltimore Ravens and Ray Lewis’ swan song

    Belichick had interest while in Arizona but Boldin always chased the money on bad teams…now he’s done and with regrets. Don’t feel bad one bit.”

    I agree with your thinking but not in this case. Boldin was traded for to Baltimore and won a superbowl. After that the was traded to San Franciso because he didnt take a pay cut (which I dont blame him). So I would hardly say Boldin chased the money for bad teams when he has a ring.

