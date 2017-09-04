Panthers going through “fluid process” at kicker

Getty Images

The Panthers took some calls about Graham Gano before the deadline to set their 53-man roster, but they didn’t make a trade and they kept both Gano and seventh-round pick Harrison Butker while making other cuts.

On Sunday, General Manager Marty Hurney said it was a “fluid process” while discussing when the team will make its choice about which kicker will be on the roster for the long term. That may mean the Panthers are still trying to work a trade involving one kicker or the other in order to get something back for opening the roster spot.

If that doesn’t happen, coach Ron Rivera gave a hint about which of the two kickers would be the team’s ultimate choice for Week One.

“I’m leaning toward the experienced guy,” Rivera said, via the Charlotte Observer. “Graham really had a pretty good camp. I know we’d have loved to have seen him make that last one. But he’s had an outstanding camp.”

“That last one” was a 51-yard field goal in last Thursday’s game that Gano put off an upright, one of two misses for the veteran in the preseason. Butker was 2-of-2 on field goals this summer and Rivera said he’d like to see the rookie on the practice squad if they do ultimately go with Gano, although it’s not a sure thing that he’d get through waivers.