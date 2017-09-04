Patriots re-sign Brandon Bolden, place Shea McClellin on IR

Posted by Charean Williams on September 4, 2017, 6:15 PM EDT
The Patriots re-signed running back Brandon Bolden, whom the released on the final cut-down Saturday. New England placed linebacker Shea McClellin on injured reserve.

By waiting, the Patriots can designate McClellin to return later in the season. McClellin has an undisclosed injury that has kept him out since early in training camp.

His departure leaves New England with six linebackers.

The Patriots also signed receiver DeMarcus Ayers and defensive end Angelo Blackson to the practice squad and released defensive lineman Darius Kilgo from the practice squad.

  1. ummm. Patriots already have enough RB’s. They need some defenders in LB, DE and DT positions and some OL.

  2. Too bad about McClellin… they’re thin there and hopefully he’ll be back ASAP from the IR. Good to have Boldin back though– he’s a veteran presence on the Special Teams and always fills in admirably when called into service on offense. Belichick is focused on all 3 phases of the game, so I’m not surprised he brought Boldin back considering how dinged up Slater has been in recent history.

  4. sportzfan,

    Bolden only plays running back if at least 4 other guys are injured. He plays on ALL of the special teams units and is a special teams machine! He’s needed for KC, who has good special teams

  5. So that was planned then? – i.e. Bolden’s odd short-term release was just to enable Shea kept on final roster until now as a means of making it onto IR. Ah yes, the rules changed in 2012 to enable teams to bring back one guy from IR during the season. I wondered WTF – why was Bolden cut but Old Bill keeps proving he’s a smarter at the game than me…

  6. davedsone says:
    September 4, 2017 at 6:38 pm
    Bolden is an important special teams guy.
    ===============================
    He’s a good special teams player, but the Patriots have a surplus there. McClellin is actually important.

