Patriots re-sign Brandon Bolden, place Shea McClellin on IR

Getty Images

The Patriots re-signed running back Brandon Bolden, whom the released on the final cut-down Saturday. New England placed linebacker Shea McClellin on injured reserve.

By waiting, the Patriots can designate McClellin to return later in the season. McClellin has an undisclosed injury that has kept him out since early in training camp.

His departure leaves New England with six linebackers.

The Patriots also signed receiver DeMarcus Ayers and defensive end Angelo Blackson to the practice squad and released defensive lineman Darius Kilgo from the practice squad.