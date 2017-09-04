Raiders put the eleventh-hour salary squeeze on Janikowski

Getty Images

The Sebastian Janikowski era in Oakland could be ending.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Raiders and the first-round pick in the 2000 draft currently are at odds regarding Janikowski’s salary for 2017. He’s due to make $4 million, the Raiders want him to take less, and to date the two sides haven’t agreed on a compromise.

If the Raiders are going to dump Janikowski, they’ll need to do it soon. If he’s on the Week One roster, his salary will as a practical matter be fully guaranteed.

To show they’re serious (or as an elaborate bluff) the Raiders gave tryouts to Mike Nugent, Josh Lambo, and Marshall Koehn on Monday.

The Raiders are deploying a common tactic, squeezing a veteran to take less money so late in the process that the player has no other options. With kickers, however, it’s far easier land elsewhere. The real question is whether another team will pay Janikowski more than whatever the Raiders are offering.

For Janikowski’s agent, the challenge is to gauge the marker (a/k/a induce other teams to tamper) so that Janikowski will know what’s behind Door No. 2 before making a decision on Door No. 1.