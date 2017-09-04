Raiders put the eleventh-hour salary squeeze on Janikowski

The Sebastian Janikowski era in Oakland could be ending.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Raiders and the first-round pick in the 2000 draft currently are at odds regarding Janikowski’s salary for 2017. He’s due to make $4 million, the Raiders want him to take less, and to date the two sides haven’t agreed on a compromise.

If the Raiders are going to dump Janikowski, they’ll need to do it soon. If he’s on the Week One roster, his salary will as a practical matter be fully guaranteed.

To show they’re serious (or as an elaborate bluff) the Raiders gave tryouts to Mike Nugent, Josh Lambo, and Marshall Koehn on Monday.

The Raiders are deploying a common tactic, squeezing a veteran to take less money so late in the process that the player has no other options. With kickers, however, it’s far easier land elsewhere. The real question is whether another team will pay Janikowski more than whatever the Raiders are offering.

For Janikowski’s agent, the challenge is to gauge the marker (a/k/a induce other teams to tamper) so that Janikowski will know what’s behind Door No. 2 before making a decision on Door No. 1.

  3. Kicked you through years of mediocrity and you want to put a longtime Oakland icon/legend in a tough cut throat situation like that. Stay classy Raiders…

  4. If I’ve played in the league for 17 yrs. I’d hold out for their 4 million…or …I’d play for less but somewhere else. Sometimes you’ve got to play hardball back at them.

  10. I was never a huge fan of Janikowski. He had some great years but also some very bad ones which would’ve got him cut long ago elsewhere. He could make some very long FGs, but he also had/has a penchant of missing chip-shots with games on the line. I think a big reason he lasted as long as he has was that Al Davis wanted to prove that he was a worthy 1st rounder after the selection was widely questioned. Among Raider PKs, I liked Chris Bahr and JEff Jaeger more than Janikowski.

  11. poseidon420247 says:
    September 4, 2017 at 8:07 pm
    Kicked you through years of mediocrity and you want to put a longtime Oakland icon/legend in a tough cut throat situation like that. Stay classy Raiders…

    Like it or not, this is what happens when you make your QB the highest paid guy or one of them in the league. It ALWAYS squeezes money out of other players and it is such a sad commentary. Pay the QB whatever he wants which turns out to be a stupid amount of money and sooooo much more than other positions its ridiculous and wrong and then you take away money you have already promised to someother player who has also performed AND WON GAMES. When will people learn. I don’t care how much the cap goes up, there is always a greedy over achiever who believes he is entitled to all of it!!! Football is a team sport and the kicker and other critical positions 4 million is not too much when generally kickers are the player on the team with the highest amount of points scored.

  13. They won’t cut him – but they are playing a stupid money game.

    Nobody out there available that can give them the consistency and presence Janikowski can.

  15. 4 million is a ton of money for a kicker, in fact it has to be top 3 in the NFL, maybe even the most. Raiders have the most expensive OL, 2nd most expensive QB, and are about to give the largest contract to a defensive player in NFL history. Then there’s Penn, who deserves a raise (from Jano’s pocket right into Penns, lol). That’s not to mention that they still need veteran help @ ILB this season. Sucks, but that’s how it shook out for the Raiders, who didn’t plan on Penn holding out or the ILB’s failing to become starting caliber. Is what it is.

  17. Any chance this is a desperation move to free up cap space to sign a veteran MLB who was just cut? Raiders have done nothing during cutdown to improve a woefully weak linebacker corps.

  21. briang123 says:
    September 4, 2017 at 8:20 pm

  25. Nugent is good for 3 or 4 loses. The Raiders should count their blessings that they have a solid kicker.

