Rams claim Brandon Allen off waivers

AP

When the Jaguars briefly opened up their quarterback competition this summer, some wondered if the might look to Brandon Allen along with Blake Bortles and Chad Henne as a possible starter.

That never happened as Bortles was reinstalled with the first team after Henne started the team’s third preseason game and it won’t happen in Jacksonville at any point down the line. The 2016 sixth-round pick was waived on Sunday to make room for new additions to the Jaguars roster and he won’t be heading back to the team’s practice squad.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Rams have claimed Allen off of waivers.

The Rams have not made any announcement about a corresponding move. Sean Mannion joined starter Jared Goff as the quarterbacks to survive the cut to the 53-man roster over the weekend.