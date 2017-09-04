Rob Gronkowski visits PFT Live on Tuesday

Getty Images

The Patriots are back on Thursday. And Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is back on PFT Live on Tuesday.

With receiver Julian Edelman already out for the year, Gronkowski will have an even more important role this year, giving quarterback Tom Brady a reliable target — especially on third down and in the red zone.

Gronkowski addresses this issue along with plenty of other topics in an extended interview that will debut at 8:35 a.m. ET on NBCSN and NBC Sports Radio.

Chris Simms will be in studio on Tuesday, and promptly after the show ends I’ll be heading to Boston for Wednesday’s, Thursday’s, and Friday’s shows.

Tomorrow, we’ll tell you everything you need to know about all the top stories in the NFL, including the status of the Ezekiel Elliott suspension and the lawsuit challenging it. Tune in for the radio show at 6:00 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Radio and then slide over to NBCSN for the simulcast at 7:00 a.m. ET.