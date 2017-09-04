Seahawks sign Trevone Boykin to practice squad

Getty Images

The Seahawks brought quarterback Trevone Boykin back to the practice squad. Boykin was beaten out by Austin Davis for the backup job behind Russell Wilson.

In 2016, Boykin made the team as an undrafted rookie free agent. He played in two games in relief of Wilson, completing 13 of 18 passes for 145 yards with one touchdown and one interception last season.

But Boykin was inconsistent in the preseason, throwing four interceptions, including two Thursday night in the exhibition finale.

The Seahawks announced the other nine members of the practice squad: offensive tackle Jarron Jones, linebacker Austin Calitro, running back Mike Davis, tight end Tyrone Swoopes, receiver David Moore, receiver Cyril Grayson, center Joey Hunt, defensive tackle Garrison Smith and cornerback Mike Tyson.