Sean McDermott: Nathan Peterman is ready to start if needed

The Bills signed Joe Webb on Monday in a move that gives them a quarterback option in the event neither Tyrod Taylor nor T.J. Yates is cleared from the concussion protocol in time for Sunday’s game against the Jets.

Webb would back up Nathan Peterman if that’s how things play out and starting the fifth-round pick in the first game of the year certainly isn’t how anyone in Buffalo drew things up. On Monday, though, coach Sean McDermott said that he thinks Peterman is ready to handle the job.

“He is ready,” McDermott said, via NewYorkUpstate.com. “When you look at what he’s done throughout the preseason. I’m confident and we’re extremely confident in Nathan. I expect that he’s only going to continue to get better, just like all of our young players, all of our players as a matter of fact. That’s what this is about. This about development in terms of a young player.”

McDermott and the Bills are holding out hope that Taylor will be able to play, but they’ll reach a point this week when they’ll have to make a choice to go “one way or the other” in order to make sure their quarterback is ready to go. McDermott didn’t say when they will reach that point, but it seems hard to imagine they’ll go much beyond Wednesday with uncertainty about who will be under center.