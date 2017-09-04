Sean McDermott: Nathan Peterman is ready to start if needed

Posted by Josh Alper on September 4, 2017, 11:24 AM EDT
The Bills signed Joe Webb on Monday in a move that gives them a quarterback option in the event neither Tyrod Taylor nor T.J. Yates is cleared from the concussion protocol in time for Sunday’s game against the Jets.

Webb would back up Nathan Peterman if that’s how things play out and starting the fifth-round pick in the first game of the year certainly isn’t how anyone in Buffalo drew things up. On Monday, though, coach Sean McDermott said that he thinks Peterman is ready to handle the job.

“He is ready,” McDermott said, via NewYorkUpstate.com. “When you look at what he’s done throughout the preseason. I’m confident and we’re extremely confident in Nathan. I expect that he’s only going to continue to get better, just like all of our young players, all of our players as a matter of fact. That’s what this is about. This about development in terms of a young player.”

McDermott and the Bills are holding out hope that Taylor will be able to play, but they’ll reach a point this week when they’ll have to make a choice to go “one way or the other” in order to make sure their quarterback is ready to go. McDermott didn’t say when they will reach that point, but it seems hard to imagine they’ll go much beyond Wednesday with uncertainty about who will be under center.

  1. Peterman is a better long term QB anyway. And since the Bills are going nowhere this year, might as well play him and give him the experience.

  2. I have plenty of confidence in Peterman if he has to start. He has played well in the preseason and seems to fit this new offense very nicely (possibly better than Tyrod does…).

    You can see why many said he was the most pro ready QB in the draft. He picked up this offense very quickly, is able to go through his reads and find his open receivers, looks very comfortable playing in the pocket and his footwork on his 3,5,7 step drops is very good. He’s able to get the ball out quickly like Dennison wants and has done very well with all the new timing routes.

    I’d actually be truly excited to see him start week 1, and it’s not too often you say that about the backup QB.

  3. Tyrod Taylor is a good young QB, but it seems like it might be a situation where if he has two subpar games in a row, Peterman may get his chance sooner than later?!
    With the new coaching staff there, it seems as if they are pretty high on Nate Peterman. And with good reason, he has the ability/potential to be an excellent NFL QB.

  4. None of it matters, this team is so bad that you couldn’t tell if they were trying to tank or not, because the results would be the same.

    What a dumpster fire, 3 wins at best and maybe ZERO.

