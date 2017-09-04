Shane Ray goes on injured reserve as Brock Osweiler returns to Denver

Getty Images

Brock Osweiler’s long, strange trip around the NFL has officially taken him back where he started.

General Manager John Elway said on Saturday that the Broncos would sign Osweiler as long as he passed a physical and the team announced on Monday that he’s done just that. It’s a one-year deal for Osweiler, who was drafted by Elway in the second round of the 2012 draft and spent four years in Denver before opting to sign with the Texans as a free agent in 2016.

Osweiler spent one disappointing year in Houston before being traded to the Browns along with a second-round pick this offseason. The Browns released Osweiler over the weekend and remain on the hook for $16 million minus whatever the Broncos will be paying him.

To make room for Osweiler, the Broncos have placed linebacker Shane Ray on injured reserve. That was also a move Elway said the Broncos would be making as Ray is still recovering from offseason hip surgery. They hope he spends the minimum eight weeks on the list and returns for a Week Nine Monday night game against the Chiefs.