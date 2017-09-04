Six teams put in waiver claims on James O’Shaughnessy

Posted by Darin Gantt on September 4, 2017, 12:45 PM EDT
James O'Shaughnessy nearly had more teams interested in his services than he has career receptions.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, six teams put in waiver claims on the former Patriots tight end.

He was awarded to the Jaguars based on record. The Bills, Colts, Chargers, Jets and Saints also put in claims.

The Patriots acquired O’Shaughnessy from the Chiefs this offseason for a swap of sixth- and seventh-round picks, and given the rest of the deals the Patriots made this weekend, you’re conditioned to assume they checked to see if there was a market for the spare tight end.

O’Shaughnessy, originally a fifth-round pick of the Chiefs, has eight receptions in two seasons. He had two catches last year for negative-1 yards. And now he’s in Jacksonville, continuing to back up.

5 responses to “Six teams put in waiver claims on James O’Shaughnessy

  3. .
    “He was awarded to the Jaguars based on record. The Bills, Colts, Chargers, Jets and Saints also put in claims ”

    I don’t understand the reluctance of these teams to give up a conditional 7th or a swap of picks next year to acquire a veteran TE who could provide immediate. help.

    It’s good to have a full complement of picks going into the draft. But how many of next year’s 7th rounders are going to be a better value than O’Shaughnessy is right now?
    .

  4. tangotwo22 says:
    September 4, 2017 at 1:06 pm
    The Pats messed up on this one.
    ———————————–
    I doubt that….. But time will tell I guess

    umm, i am pretty sure the greatest gm ever knows what he is doing

    hollister beat him out

