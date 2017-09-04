Six teams put in waiver claims on James O’Shaughnessy

Getty Images

James O'Shaughnessy nearly had more teams interested in his services than he has career receptions.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, six teams put in waiver claims on the former Patriots tight end.

He was awarded to the Jaguars based on record. The Bills, Colts, Chargers, Jets and Saints also put in claims.

The Patriots acquired O’Shaughnessy from the Chiefs this offseason for a swap of sixth- and seventh-round picks, and given the rest of the deals the Patriots made this weekend, you’re conditioned to assume they checked to see if there was a market for the spare tight end.

O’Shaughnessy, originally a fifth-round pick of the Chiefs, has eight receptions in two seasons. He had two catches last year for negative-1 yards. And now he’s in Jacksonville, continuing to back up.