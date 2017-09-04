T.J. Ward: Broncos were “completely unprofessional”

The now-former teammates of T.J. Ward reportedly weren’t happy with the team’s Saturday decision to cut him. Ward wasn’t, either.

“It’s unfortunate the way they handled the situation,” Ward told reporters on Monday, via James Palmer of NFL Media. “But it is what it is. And they got to live with it. I got to live with it. And we’ll see what happens, but I’m going to make sure I land on my feet. That’s just me. And whatever happens to them, the [expletive] happens to them. That’s on them.”

So how should they have handled it?

“You could have let me know what was going on,” Ward said. “You had a full offseason. I know it’s a business, but when you have good employees, you’re supposed to treat your employees a certain way. And I think they handled it completely unprofessional. That’s just my opinion.”

It’s hardly the first time a team squatted on a player’s contract for all of the offseason, training camp, and the preseason before cutting him loose at a time when most teams already have their rosters set. That’s why so many contracts include roster bonuses or other triggers that force an early decision — and it’s why plenty of teams don’t like including that clause.

Ward lost as much as $500,000 in the transition, given reports that his supposed $5 million contract has a base value of $4 million and $1 million in incentives. If he’d been available in March, he quite possibly would have gotten a better deal. He’d definitely be better prepared to make an impact from Week One.

  1. Actually, I don’t blame him. It seems his anger was suitably directed at the process, not the decision to move on from him.

  6. I am tired of Elway living off that Super Bowl win he had nothing to do with, just like he lives off 2 Super Bowls wins that Terrell Davis was solely responsible for. I am not surprised the Broncos are unprofessionally run, Elway is a big-time Trump supporter after all, and clearly he learned how to be unprofessional from his buddy Trump.

  7. They did treat him badly…..however. He should have demanded a contract with a big roster bonus in early March, then he would have been released earlier, or later with a big piece of change.

  9. patriots123456 says:
    September 4, 2017 at 2:14 pm
    They let Ward go and take back Brock O.

    Does this make any sense?

    —–

    Plenty. They play two different positions and they had two different needs. Brock may suck but he knows the offense and he cost them exactly $775k – less I am guessing if they cut him after Lynch gets healthy but who knows. Ward was supplanted by younger, cheaper talent and was moved to ensure the cap stays healthy.

    I know some posters don’t understand this (i.e., Pats fans) but the Broncos aren’t in salary cap hell, they aren’t cheating, and they are trying to remain competitive in a league that is evolving. Many teams are now looking for talented youth that can make a difference while not costing the team a lot of money, and I suspect over the next few years we will find that a winning strategy. Call it moneyball if you like but football is ultimately a young man’s sport. And young men cost less than aged veterans who constantly demand adjustments to contracts they have signed and played under.

