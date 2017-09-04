Titans bring back center Brian Schwenke

Getty Images

After being released by the Colts yesterday, it didn’t take Brian Schwenke long to find a new home.

And he knows how to get there, since it was his old home.

The Titans announced they had re-signed the veteran center, who signed with the Colts this offseason.

Schwenke was originally a fourth-round pick by the Titans, and he started 28 games over four years there. But he signed a one-year, $1.3 million deal with the Colts, but they let him go yesterday. He was injured for most of the preseason, and the Colts decided to let undrafted rookie Deyshawn Bond start for the injured Ryan Kelly.

To make room for Schwenke’s return, the Titans released guard Tim Lelito. They also added wide receiver Zach Pascal to their practice squad.