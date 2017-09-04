Tom Brady’s parents to attend Thursday’s game

Getty Images

Last year, as the mother of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady quietly battled cancer, his parents attended one game together (Super Bowl LI) and Brady’s dad attended one other game (in Santa Clara, a short trip from the family home). This year, Brady’s mother and father will be present for the first game of the season, which will commemorate the franchise’s fifth Super Bowl victory.

“We don’t want to miss the unveiling of the banner,” Tom Brady Sr. told Gary Myers of the New York Daily News. “Here we go again. Another exciting season.”

Tom Brady Sr. added that Galynn Brady is once again playing golf and tennis and feels “pretty good.”

That’s very good news for the Brady family, who will be enjoying another special night in Foxborough en route to what eventually could be another special night in Minneapolis.