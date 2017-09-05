Ahmad Brooks was “kind of scared” after being cut by 49ers

Getty Images

Linebacker Ahmad Brooks landed a job with the Packers shortly after being cut by the 49ers last month, but the first thought that went through his mind when he was released wasn’t excitement about a fresh start with a new team.

On Monday, Brooks said that he thought about retiring when the 49ers dropped him from the roster and that part of the reason for that reaction was his trepidation about starting something new at this point in his career.

“I was pessimistic at first because I was afraid of change, you know what I’m saying?” Brooks said, via ESPN.com. “I’m so comfortable being where I’m at, having a house and my family and stuff like that. Everything felt established, man. It was just the uncertainty, you know? I didn’t know what to expect. I was kind of scared. I was kind of afraid.”

The Packers were able to overcome those feelings when the Packers called. They offered him “the best contract” and a chance to play for a team with a “winning tradition,” which the team hopes Brooks can play a role in continuing when they open their season against the Seahawks this weekend.