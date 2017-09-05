Alex Boone signs with Cardinals

Getty Images

Guard Alex Boone was one of the players cut by the Vikings as they made their way to 53 players last weekend and his time as an unemployed player came to an end on Tuesday.

PFT has learned, via a league source, that Boone has agreed to a one-year contract with the Cardinals. There’s no word on the financial terms of the deal at this point, but Boone was guaranteed $3.4 million from the Vikings and there’s no offset so Minnesota is on the hook for all that money.

Boone went to the Vikings as a free agent last year, but was part of an offensive line that struggled all year in Minnesota. He was part of more successful units during the previous five years with the 49ers.

Arizona has Mike Iupati at left guard and Evan Boehm at right guard with John Wetzel and rookie Will Holden in reserve.

UPDATE 4:35 p.m. ET: The Cardinals have announced the deal. They had an open roster spot so there’s no corresponding move.