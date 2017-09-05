Alex Boone signs with Cardinals

Posted by Josh Alper on September 5, 2017, 4:33 PM EDT
Guard Alex Boone was one of the players cut by the Vikings as they made their way to 53 players last weekend and his time as an unemployed player came to an end on Tuesday.

PFT has learned, via a league source, that Boone has agreed to a one-year contract with the Cardinals. There’s no word on the financial terms of the deal at this point, but Boone was guaranteed $3.4 million from the Vikings and there’s no offset so Minnesota is on the hook for all that money.

Boone went to the Vikings as a free agent last year, but was part of an offensive line that struggled all year in Minnesota. He was part of more successful units during the previous five years with the 49ers.

Arizona has Mike Iupati at left guard and Evan Boehm at right guard with John Wetzel and rookie Will Holden in reserve.

UPDATE 4:35 p.m. ET: The Cardinals have announced the deal. They had an open roster spot so there’s no corresponding move.

 

12 responses to “Alex Boone signs with Cardinals

  2. He’s a pretty good offensive lineman that has always been about the money. He held out for a bigger payday in SF too. There was a lack of effort this preseason and I wonder if he wanted to get cut because he has no offsetting language in his contract. Now he gets 2 paychecks this year.

  4. At this rate the Cardinals will hire Harbaugh and bring in kaepernick and gore.

    How many more 49ers washouts are they going to sign?

  8. Boone’s release isn’t really a knock on his ability — after Norv bagged and AP left, the Vikes old big bruiser blocking scheme no longer fit the personnel, Schurmer’s system or the desired zone-blocking scheme. Boone wasn’t as good as expected last year, and he’s got a bad knee now, but he should be effective in the right system. It will be interesting to see how bad he trashes the Vikes once he get’s settled in AZ, as they guy sure doesn’t hold back his feelings.

  9. Ravens had an immediate need at LG, his former OC on staff running the blocking scheme he became an all pro in and the brother of his former HC that found him as an undrafted FA.

    And they passed.

    That should tell you everything you need to know about this guy in the locker room

  11. Anyone else see him get blown up on the 2 pt conversion attempt vs. Dallas last year? All I needed to see. Guy was getting paid like steve hutchinson, you ever hear someone say steve hutchinson didn’t fit in a blocking scheme?

  12. friscokid49 says:
    September 5, 2017 at 4:46 pm

    ————————
    So much wrong with this.

    Washouts? Washouts are guys who get cut from SF or any team for sucking, not guys who CHOSE to leave because either they wanted to be on a better team, wanted to get paid more, didn’t fit schematically with a new coach, was traded, or the 49ers wanted to go cheap.

    This firmly includes
    Alex Boone (big payday)
    Mike Iupati (big payday)
    Andy Lee (traded, $3 million/year punter)
    Phil Dawson holds your consecutive field goal streak (snapped against the Cardinals), and you paid him 3.1 million in 2016. You went cheap with your kicker, paying him only 1.7 mill.

    Antoine Bethea was a regime casualty, not because of washed out like play. Had 110 tackles last season and was one of your defensive leaders.

    Blaine Gabbert was not re-signed and although he was your 2016 opening day starter, he’s the 3rd string emergency QB here. So not really a washout.

    Meanwhile, Brian Hoyer was once a Cardinals QB, but was going to be the 3rd string here so we cut him. He’s the 49ers starter.

    In other words, our former 3rd stringer is your starter and your former starter is our 3rd stringer.

    Since being released Frank Gore has been more productive then his 49er replacement.(2500 yards rush+rec that past two years combined). Why wouldn’t I want him? Be a great backup to David Johnson. Why shouldn’t you? He’s been better then what you had the past two years.

    Also you know Harbaugh shouldn’t of been fired. But your front office at the time was amateur hour. Still might be, but it has to be better then the previous one.

    It’s funny, you talk about it as if all these guys are washouts, but reality is far different. It was just your team letting legitimate players go.

    Then you act as if any team could land Harbaugh to coach them they would be getting a former 49er washed up coach.

    Simply put, just because players are no longer 49ers, doesn’t make them washouts.

    You even throw in Kaepernick, which is hilarious given everything.

