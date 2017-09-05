Bill Vinovich’s crew gets Chiefs-Patriots, Week 1 referee assignments

Thursday’s regular season opener between the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots will be officiated by veteran Bill Vinovich’s crew.
Vinovich was the head referee for Super Bowl XLIX between the Patriots and Seattle Seahawks and has been assigned many playoff games in recent seasons.
The rest of the crew assignments for Week 1 are as follows:
New York Jets at Buffalo Bills: John Hussey
Atlanta Falcons at Chicago Bears: Jeff Triplette
Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals: Walt Coleman
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns: Craig Wrolstad
Arizona Cardinals at Detroit Lions: Walt Anderson
Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans: Tony Corrente
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Miami Dolphins: Pete Morelli
Oakland Raiders at Tennessee Titans: Jerome Boger
Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Redskins: Brad Allen
Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Rams: Ron Torbert
Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers: John Parry
Carolina Panthers at San Francisco 49ers: Clete Blakeman
New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys: Carl Cheffers
New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings: Gene Steratore
Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos: Terry McAulay