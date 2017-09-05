Bill Vinovich’s crew gets Chiefs-Patriots, Week 1 referee assignments

Getty Images

Thursday’s regular season opener between the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots will be officiated by veteran Bill Vinovich’s crew.

Vinovich was the head referee for Super Bowl XLIX between the Patriots and Seattle Seahawks and has been assigned many playoff games in recent seasons.

The rest of the crew assignments for Week 1 are as follows:

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills: John Hussey

Atlanta Falcons at Chicago Bears: Jeff Triplette

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals: Walt Coleman

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns: Craig Wrolstad

Arizona Cardinals at Detroit Lions: Walt Anderson

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans: Tony Corrente

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Miami Dolphins: Pete Morelli

Oakland Raiders at Tennessee Titans: Jerome Boger

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Redskins: Brad Allen

Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Rams: Ron Torbert

Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers: John Parry

Carolina Panthers at San Francisco 49ers: Clete Blakeman

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys: Carl Cheffers

New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings: Gene Steratore

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos: Terry McAulay