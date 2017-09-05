Browns waiver claim busted with marijuana over the weekend

Getty Images

Apparently, there’s only one way to celebrate being claimed off waivers by the Cleveland Browns.

According to Katherine Peralta of the Charlotte Observer, Browns defensive tackle T.Y. McGill was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana this weekend in Charlotte.

It should be noted, McGill was cut by the Colts Saturday, and claimed by the Browns Sunday.

But around 12:15 a.m. Saturday, he was caught by an Alcohol Law Enforcement outside a hotel with “a small amount” of marijuana. Officers said he initially denied it, but was eventually cooperative.

McGill played at N.C. State, and was on hand for the alma mater’s game in Charlotte against South Carolina. (He lost that one too.) He now has an Oct. 24 court date.

He’ll now face further scrutiny and potential punishment from the NFL.