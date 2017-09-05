Buccaneers sign Will Clarke

Getty Images

The Buccaneers tweaked their roster on Tuesday by adding a defensive lineman with a connection to their defensive line coach.

Defensive end Will Clarke has been added to the 53-man roster a few days after he was waived by the Bengals. Buccaneers defensive line coach Jay Hayes held the same position in Cincinnati from 2003-15.

Clarke joined the Bengals as a third-round pick in 2014 and played in 35 games for them over the last three years. He saw action in all 16 games last season and had 15 tackles and four sacks while playing a reserve role.

The Buccaneers waived defensive tackle Channing Ward, who had five tackles in five games after making the team as an undrafted rookie last year.