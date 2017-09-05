Bucs coach on Jay Cutler: “He’s Joe Namath to us”

Getty Images

Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler reminds Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter of a great quarterback of the Jets’ past.

And that’s true even though the last time the Bucs saw Cutler, he looked more like one the Jets’ current quarterbacks.

“He’s a strong-armed, quick-release guy, stand in the pocket [passer],” Koetter said, via Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times. “He’s been a little streaky in his career, and when he’s hot, he’s red-hot. I’ve seen him light teams up. This week, he’s Joe Namath to us. He’s the greatest quarterback, whoever your greatest quarterback is, because he’s the one we’re playing this week.”

Maybe so, but last year when he was with the Bears, it was more Christian Hackenberg than Broadway Joe.

Cutler threw a pick-six and lost a fumble for a safety, and the Bucs blew out the Bears. But Koetter’s seen the other side too, including strafing the Falcons (when Koetter and Bucs defensive coordinator Mike Smith were coaching there) for 381 yards in 2014.

So whenever or wherever they end up playing (with Hurricane Irma bearing down, anything’s possible), the Bucs know that Cutler’s capable of putting up big numbers.