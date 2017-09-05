Bucs-Dolphins will not play in Miami on Sunday; NFL still deciding where and when

Posted by Charean Williams on September 5, 2017, 4:37 PM EDT
The NFL announced that the Dolphins will not host the Buccaneers on Sunday as originally scheduled, but the league has not determined when or where the teams will play the game.

This is the NFL’s statement:

“Due to the potential impact of Hurricane Irma on South Florida, the Miami Dolphins home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, originally scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium, will not be played in Miami on Sunday, the NFL announced today.

“In the interest of public safety in light of the current state of emergency, the NFL, in consultation with state and local officials as well as both clubs, has decided that playing an NFL game in South Florida this week is not appropriate.

“The league will continue to examine other options, including playing the game this Sunday at a neutral site or in Miami later this season, and will provide an update on that decision as soon as possible.”

Both teams have a bye in Week 11, which is a possibility.

  1. No Hurricane will hit Miami. I ma basing it on the George Costanza theory – every decision Goodell has ever made in his life is exactly the opposite of the right one. So, Miami will be missing the hurricane, absolutely.

  4. Tough choice for the Dolphins. 6 games in Miami and keep the bye in week 11 or 7 games in Miami and take the bye in week 1.

    Thoughts and prayers for those in the path of the storm.

  5. The big question is where this leaves Jay Ajai owners. I was counting on a big game out of my belly cow this weekend.

  8. Playing it in week 11 and giving both teams a week 1 bye really screws both teams pretty badly, particularly Miami with their trip to London mid-season. Playing it either at a neutral site, or moving it up to Thursday so people have plenty of time to evacuate seems much more fair to both the teams.

  9. Miami will now have 6 home games and 10 road games this season. This along with all of the injuries to starters last season and beginning of this season, things could not have been more difficult for Gase to start his head coaching career. He’s handled it well, though.

  10. Play it somewhere neutral, if your favorite team lost their bye week you wouldn’t be happy. Hundreds of stadiums in this country, no reason to complicate

  11. ‘In the interest of public safety in light of the current state of emergency, the NFL, in consultation with state and local officials as well as both clubs, has decided that playing an NFL game in South Florida this week is not appropriate.’

    … but we’re not willing to sacrafice the revenue from the game, so we’re going to inconvenience the players and team staff and make them play elsewhere while a hurricane destroys their homes and displaces their families.

