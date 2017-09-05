Bucs-Dolphins will not play in Miami on Sunday; NFL still deciding where and when

AP

The NFL announced that the Dolphins will not host the Buccaneers on Sunday as originally scheduled, but the league has not determined when or where the teams will play the game.

This is the NFL’s statement:

“Due to the potential impact of Hurricane Irma on South Florida, the Miami Dolphins home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, originally scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium, will not be played in Miami on Sunday, the NFL announced today.

“In the interest of public safety in light of the current state of emergency, the NFL, in consultation with state and local officials as well as both clubs, has decided that playing an NFL game in South Florida this week is not appropriate.

“The league will continue to examine other options, including playing the game this Sunday at a neutral site or in Miami later this season, and will provide an update on that decision as soon as possible.”

Both teams have a bye in Week 11, which is a possibility.