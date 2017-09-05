Chris Thompson signs two-year contract extension

Getty Images

Running back Chris Thompson won’t be leaving the Redskins as a free agent at the end of the season.

Tuesday morning brought a team announcement that Thompson has signed a contract extensions. They did not announce the terms of the new pact, but Master Tesfatsion of the Washington Post reports that it is a two-year deal that runs through the 2019 season.

Thompson was entering the final year of his contract after being tendered as a restricted free agent this offseason. Thompson was a 2013 fifth-round pick and returned to the team after being waived in September 2014. He has seen most of his time in passing situations over the last two years and caught 84 passes for 589 yards and four touchdowns.

Thompson is set for a similar role this season as a complement to Rob Kelley and rookie Samaje Perine.