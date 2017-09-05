Christian Hackenberg listed as third quarterback on Jets depth chart

AP

Not only did Christian Hackenberg not win the starting job this year, he’s not even the backup.

The Jets just released their depth chart, which shows Bryce Petty as Josh McCown‘s backup, with Hackenberg third in line.

Coach Todd Bowles hasn’t commented on it yet, but it’s also not hard to imagine them going this direction.

Hackenberg had a rough preseason, and got plenty of chances to prove himself as they largely rested McCown the last few weeks. The former second-round pick only led the Jets to 10 points during his time on the field during the preseason, and it appears he’ll get another year to sit and watch after not taking a snap last year.