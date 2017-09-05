Colts’ depth chart lists changes in the offensive line

Getty Images

The Colts’ regular season depth chart differed from the preseason depth chart in the offensive line with two big changes. Indianapolis lists Jeremy Vujnovich as the starter at left guard and Denzelle Good as the starter at right tackle.

Vujnovich started the first preseason game at left guard before starting the next two preseason games at right tackle. He sat out the final preseason game.

Good started at right tackle the last two preseason games.

The Colts list Ryan Kelly as the starter at center, though he will miss the season opener after injuring his foot during an Aug. 10 practice. Kelly underwent surgery, and General Manager Chris Ballard said Monday that Kelly is “close to returning.

Until Kelly does return, backup Deyshawn Bond will start.

“Bond has come in and practiced every day, been good; he’s strong; he’s smart; he’s got a presence to him,” Ballard said, via Andrew Walker of the team website. “Kelly will be back, and we like Bond.”

Anthony Castonzo remains at left tackle and Jack Mewhort at right guard.