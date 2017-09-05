Cowboys make it official, bring back Kellen Moore

Getty Images

The Cowboys may not have resolution at the running back position at the moment, but at least they have an experienced backup quarterback on the roster.

As expected, the team announced that Kellen Moore had been re-signed today.

What was left unsaid was whether he’d back up Dak Prescott this week against the Giants, or whether that would be undrafted rookie Cooper Rush.

“We’ll work that out as the week goes on,” coach Jason Garrett said Monday when asked about the backup decision.

Moore filled the roster spot created when tight end Rico Gathers went on injured reserve.