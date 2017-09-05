Cowboys still undecided on starter at LG

Getty Images

The Cowboys are giving former third-round pick Chaz Green every opportunity to win the left guard spot. But Green, who moved from tackle to guard during the offseason to compete for the job, can’t seem to stay healthy.

The Cowboys have not named a starter at the position, though they list Green with the first team on their depth chart.

“We’ll see how we practice this week with [Chaz] Green and [Jonathan] Cooper,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on DFW’s 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday. “Green has been a little bit off and on relative to his health status. If he’s solid, and we have every reason to think he would be, then he’s probably a little ahead. But Cooper is really in a good position, can play position flex both at center and guard. That will be important to us when we look at our active roster. So I would say let’s look at the week’s work, and it is that close.”

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said Monday he anticipated Green practicing this week. Green’s latest injury was a sprained ankle.

The Cowboys gave Cooper the most work at the position during training camp and the preseason. But it sounds as if they would like to start Green if he’s healthy.

Green, a third-round pick in 2015, has two career starts, which he made at left tackle last season in place of the injured Tyron Smith.

“Haven’t made any final determinations yet,” Garrett said Monday. “Obviously Jonathan Cooper is a candidate there; Chad Green is a candidate there. We’ll give those guys an opportunity as the week goes on.”