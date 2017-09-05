Dalvin Cook one of three Vikings rookies listed as starters

Posted by Josh Alper on September 5, 2017, 1:34 PM EDT
The Vikings didn’t have a pick in the first round of this year’s draft, but they found starters with three of their first four picks.

The Vikings have second-round pick Dalvin Cook, third-round pick Pat Elflein and fourth-round pick Ben Gedeon listed as starters on their depth chart heading into Monday’s game against the Saints.

Cook is listed ahead of Latavius Murray at running back, which comes as no surprise after a summer that saw Murray limited by offseason ankle surgery and Cook getting praised by Vikings coaches at every turn. Murray got healthy by the end of the preseason, but it will be equally unsurprising if Cook should find himself getting the lion’s share of the work as his rookie season unfolds.

Minnesota also lists Elflein as the starter at center while his main summer competition Nick Easton has taken over at left guard in the wake of Alex Boone‘s release. Gedeon is listed ahead of Emmanuel Lamur as the weakside linebacker and joins Eric Kendricks and Anthony Barr with the first team for his first NFL game.

  1. Nice to see the move on the OL, which puts their best set of interior lineman on the field at the same time. Cook as a starter is a no brainer, but Gedeon is a pleasant surprise.

  2. Cutting the bum Boone gives me hope for the first time we are moving ahead directionaly.

    Good call to cut him, swallow your pride take the cap hit and move on

    This guy sucked!

  3. I would comment on this article praising my favorite team, but some would interpret it as me claiming these rookies are future hall of famers and the vikings are winning the superbowl.

    I excited about these 3 to see if they contribute the way we need them too. Jaleel johnson is also an interesting prospect next to Linval.

    Disclaimer: I am not claiming the vikings are off season champions.

  5. Fournette (4), McCaffrey (8), and Cook (41) were the top three rated backs entering the draft. It will be interesting to see which one turns out to be the cream of the crop.
