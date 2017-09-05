David Amerson clears concussion protocol

Getty Images

Raiders cornerback David Amerson has cleared concussion protocol, according to Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Amerson will start Sunday against the Titans.

Amerson was injured in the third preseason game against the Cowboys while attempting to tackle Brice Butler in the second quarter. He collided with Butler and teammate Tyrell Adams.

Amerson, 25, was diagnosed with a concussion in Oakland’s Week 2 loss to the Falcons last season but didn’t miss any game action because of it. He made 15 starts for the Raiders in 2016, missing one game with a knee injury.

The fifth-year veteran made 64 tackles and two interceptions a year ago.