Decision on Bucs-Dolphins game expected later today

AP

With a major hurricane closing in on Florida, the NFL still hasn’t decided what to do about Sunday’s game between the Buccaneers and the Dolphins. Set for Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, it’s becoming more and more likely that the game will have to be moved.

Per a league source, a decision is expected later today.

Options include playing the game earlier or moving it to Week 11, when the Buccaneers and Dolphins currently have bye weeks. However, that would entail both teams playing games for 16 straight weeks. For one of those weekends, the Dolphins will be playing in England.

So the smarter move is to move the game up. And the smartest move would be to make a decision now and implement it, so that the league, the network, the teams, and the paying customers can plan accordingly.