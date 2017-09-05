Dolphins face no-win with season opener being moved or rescheduled

Getty Images

The NFL is moving or rescheduling the Bucs-Dolphins game. That much we know. Neither option is good for the Dolphins.

ESPN reports the NFL likely will reschedule the game for Week 11 when both teams have byes. That means both team teams would play 16 consecutive weeks.

Dolphins players don’t like that option.

“It would be tough,” quarterback Jay Cutler said earlier this week, via the Miami Herald. “It would be tough. Guys kind of need that bye week to get healthy and push through the second half of the season. This is latest bye week I ever had. It’s not an ideal situation not to have a bye for us.”

Cornerback Byron Maxwell said he prefers to play at a neutral site this weekend rather than move the game to Nov. 19. That’s the other option the NFL is considering, with New Orleans among the possibilities, according to Jeff Duncan of the New Orleans Times-Picayune.

“I like my bye week,” Maxwell said. “For the most part, your body needs it, especially with the brutal NFL season. It’s a marathon. It’s not a sprint. If any way they can get the game this week, I would like that.”

But if the NFL moves the game, the Dolphins will have only six home games. They already gave up a home game to play in London. Moving the Bucs game also would give the Dolphins four consecutive games away from Hard Rock Stadium to start the season.

Miami’s next three games after the season opener are in Los Angeles, New York and London. They will not play at Hard Rock until Oct. 8.

“[We’re] going to keep preparing as if we’re playing Sunday. When and where we really don’t care,” Dolphins coach Adam Gase said earlier Tuesday.