Dolphins face no-win with season opener being moved or rescheduled

Posted by Charean Williams on September 5, 2017, 6:21 PM EDT
The NFL is moving or rescheduling the Bucs-Dolphins game. That much we know. Neither option is good for the Dolphins.

ESPN reports the NFL likely will reschedule the game for Week 11 when both teams have byes. That means both team teams would play 16 consecutive weeks.

Dolphins players don’t like that option.

It would be tough,” quarterback Jay Cutler said earlier this week, via the Miami Herald. “It would be tough. Guys kind of need that bye week to get healthy and push through the second half of the season. This is latest bye week I ever had. It’s not an ideal situation not to have a bye for us.”

Cornerback Byron Maxwell said he prefers to play at a neutral site this weekend rather than move the game to Nov. 19. That’s the other option the NFL is considering, with New Orleans among the possibilities, according to Jeff Duncan of the New Orleans Times-Picayune.

“I like my bye week,” Maxwell said. “For the most part, your body needs it, especially with the brutal NFL season. It’s a marathon. It’s not a sprint. If any way they can get the game this week, I would like that.”

But if the NFL moves the game, the Dolphins will have only six home games. They already gave up a home game to play in London. Moving the Bucs game also would give the Dolphins four consecutive games away from Hard Rock Stadium to start the season.

Miami’s next three games after the season opener are in Los Angeles, New York and London. They will not play at Hard Rock until Oct. 8.

“[We’re] going to keep preparing as if we’re playing Sunday. When and where we really don’t care,” Dolphins coach Adam Gase said earlier Tuesday.

17 responses to “Dolphins face no-win with season opener being moved or rescheduled

  1. The fact that homeowners have been preparing for the storm since Sunday and the NFL hasn’t figured out what it’s going to do two full days later on Tuesday shows that the league doesn’t really care about the precarious situation the Dolphins are in and are prepared to make these players go a full 16 weeks without rest.

    And yea. I get it tough-guys-behind-the-keyboard. “They didn’t have bye weeks before”. And that’s exactly why the rule was changed.

  2. They can’t expect these guys to play 16 weeks straight, for either team. That’s going to put both the Bucs and the Dolphins at an unfair disadvantage. Let’s say that either one of these teams makes the playoffs, the NFL expects them to play in a playoff game after playing 16 games in a row? Come on man.

  7. I remember when players were complaining about byes because it took away from the rythum of playing every week.

    Fans were complaining about byes because the NFL did it to make more money.

    Now?

    It’s time to complain again.

  9. That London game should definitely be moved to Miami. Completely unfair what the fins have to go through and the season hasn’t even started yet. The traveling and the possibility of no bye week and only 6 home games. The fins are already in a position to fail.

  10. Why not play the game in Orlando? It’s a neutral site and you give fans of both teams an opportunity to get there. So you should still have a good sized crowd. If they play in NOLA they’ll be lucky to draw 15,000 people.

  11. There are plenty of neutral sites where they could play it. Also, move that stupid London game to Miami. Sorry, London. You’ll have to make do with the three other games being played there this season. London shouldn’t have nearly as many home games as Miami.

  12. Everyone is also making the assumption they are ‘only’ playing 16 straight wins. If either team is successful they would be at a major disadvantage for a playoff run… especially if they have a wildcard game and therefore a whole season without a break.

    Thats simply unfair and a competitive disadvantage.

  13. This storm is potentially devastating for Miami and Tampa Bay. Cancelling and letting these guys take care of family and property makes the most sense to me- a fan in Houston. It’s a life threatening situation, not a schedule dilemma, or a time to worry about what’s fair. If I were them, I would agree to count the game as a tie and hope the home stadium is playable the rest of the season.

  15. When Ike forced Baltimore and Houston to play 15 straight games in 2008…the Ravens went 11-5 and went to the AFC Championship game. The Texans went 8-8…but won 5 of their last 6…doesn’t seem they wore down from lack of a bye.

  16. Would is be possible to change the date the play in London? Maybe play in London this week then play in Miami on the original London date. They would have to act fast to sell the tickets if that was possible. Never mind, the NFL moves to slow to do anything.

  17. Even though Im a steelers fan I always thought the 08 Ravens got jobbed by having their bye week pushed to week 2, by the AFC title game the Ravens were playing for the 18th consecutive week.

    Bucs and Phins get screwed by having to go 16 straight but it would also mean the Dolphins would need to be the first team to play after playing in London.

