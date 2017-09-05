ESPN2 will air Monday Night Football in Spanish

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 5, 2017, 11:03 AM EDT
ESPN and the NFL want to appeal to the growing Hispanic demographic, and they’ll use a powerful new tool toward that end this season.

Monday Night Football will air in Spanish on ESPN2 while the English-language broadcast airs as usual on ESPN for the first nine weeks of this season, Sports Business Daily reports.

There was already a Spanish-language Monday Night Football broadcast, but it was previously on ESPN Deportes, which is in only about 6 million homes in America. ESPN2 is in about 88 million homes in America, so there’s likely to be a significant increase in the number of Hispanic viewers of Monday night games this season.

The ESPN2 broadcast will feature Álvaro Martín on play-by-play, former NFL kicker Raúl Allegre as the commentator and John Sutcliffe as the sideline reporter.

The simulcast will stop after Week Nine because of ESPN2 has already scheduled college basketball games to air on Monday nights in November and December.

8 responses to "ESPN2 will air Monday Night Football in Spanish

  2. Isn’t it in the best interests of everyone for the growing Hispanic demographic to receive the games in English, like everyone else? What better way to learn English than watching something a person enjoys? Not surprising this is coming from ESPN.

    Why? – do they think Hispanics will be bored of the NFL by then? I’ll tune in if I can – hardly understand a word but it’ll still be better than listening to Gruden’s constant hyperbole and eulogizing of every goddam player every single play, and soon to be added to by that other king of overstatement, Rex Ryan.

  4. florida76 says:
    September 5, 2017 at 11:17 am
    Isn’t it in the best interests of everyone for the growing Hispanic demographic to receive the games in English, like everyone else? What better way to learn English than watching something a person enjoys? Not surprising this is coming from ESPN.
    ——–
    I can’t understand how everyone doesn’t conform to my way of life? Even when they are enjoying a hobby, they should be working towards living their lives how I’d want them to live their lives. I mean what is so hard about understanding that? Freedom means do as I say and not as I do.

  8. “What better way to learn English than watching something a person enjoys?”.

    What is better way to disparage a group of people than chiding them over their language? The “everyone should speak English” boat sailed long ago. Find another way to attempt to veil your prejudice.

