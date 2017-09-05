ESPN2 will air Monday Night Football in Spanish

Getty Images

ESPN and the NFL want to appeal to the growing Hispanic demographic, and they’ll use a powerful new tool toward that end this season.

Monday Night Football will air in Spanish on ESPN2 while the English-language broadcast airs as usual on ESPN for the first nine weeks of this season, Sports Business Daily reports.

There was already a Spanish-language Monday Night Football broadcast, but it was previously on ESPN Deportes, which is in only about 6 million homes in America. ESPN2 is in about 88 million homes in America, so there’s likely to be a significant increase in the number of Hispanic viewers of Monday night games this season.

The ESPN2 broadcast will feature Álvaro Martín on play-by-play, former NFL kicker Raúl Allegre as the commentator and John Sutcliffe as the sideline reporter.

The simulcast will stop after Week Nine because of ESPN2 has already scheduled college basketball games to air on Monday nights in November and December.