Ezekiel Elliott’s legal team: Harold Henderson unable “to navigate through legal politics”

Ezekiel Elliott‘s legal team had a statement ready, obviously expecting arbiter Harold Henderson to uphold the six-game suspension the NFL imposed on the star running back.

Only minutes after Henderson rendered his decision, near the end of a court hearing in Sherman, Texas, Elliott’s attorneys reacted, via ESPN’s Adam Schefter:

“We received arbitrator Harold Henderson’s decision to uphold Mr. Elliott’s suspension of six games. We are extremely disappointed with Mr. Henderson’s inability to navigate through legal politics, and follow the evidence, and, most importantly, his conscious. The evidence that Mr. Elliott and his team presented on appeal clearly demonstrated that Mr. Elliott was the victim of a conspiracy orchestrated by the National Football League and its officers to keep exonerating evidence from the decision-makers, including the advisors and Roger Goodell. The only just decision was to overturn the suspension in its entirety. Mr. Elliott is looking forward to having his day in federal court where the playing field will be level and the NFL will have to answer for its unfair and unjust practices.”

Judge Amos L. Mazzaint III is expected to rule by Friday on the preliminary injunction motion, per a source.